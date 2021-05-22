BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 341,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $15.89 on Friday, hitting $860.77. 692,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,375. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $820.45 and a 200-day moving average of $738.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.00 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

