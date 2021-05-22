BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Up 0%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. 295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

