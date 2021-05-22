Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.340-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million-$867.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.06 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.940-1.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 183,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

