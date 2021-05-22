Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 183,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.