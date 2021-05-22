Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.76. 70,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,975. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.78. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.81.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

