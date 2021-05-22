Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.47. 1,372,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,465. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

