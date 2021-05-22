Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,500. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

