Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15,013.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.08. The stock had a trading volume of 723,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

