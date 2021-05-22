Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $2,313,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $78,835,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 5,677.1% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ACN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.38. 2,210,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.39. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.
In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
