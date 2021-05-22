Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $2,313,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $78,835,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 5,677.1% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.38. 2,210,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.39. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.