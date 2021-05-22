Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,012,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,591,660. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.