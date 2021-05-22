Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAH. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.
Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. 1,524,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
