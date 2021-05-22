Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAH. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. 1,524,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.