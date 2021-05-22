BoringDAO (BOR) Achieves Market Cap of $32.00 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $32.00 million and $3.15 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $349.35 or 0.00926456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00995920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.98 or 0.08385468 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,613 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

