Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

