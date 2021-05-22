Boston Family Office LLC Sells 13,290 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. 3,342,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

