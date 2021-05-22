Boston Family Office LLC Sells 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,345.10. 1,141,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,915. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,303.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,994.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.