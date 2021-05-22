Boston Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,879,938. The company has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

