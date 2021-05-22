Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $172.22 and a 52 week high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

