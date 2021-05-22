Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.97. 24,213,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,103,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

