Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 7,841 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 2.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.34% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $59,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 157.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 49,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 595,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.02 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

