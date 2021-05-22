Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $42,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VeriSign by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,080,000 after purchasing an additional 337,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.39. 524,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,323. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

