Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $50,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 5,203,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,633. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

