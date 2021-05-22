Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.680 EPS.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 191,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $747,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.