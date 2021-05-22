Brian K. Ferraioli Acquires 8,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian K. Ferraioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of Vistra stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00.

VST stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

