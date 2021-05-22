Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.70 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
BEDU remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
