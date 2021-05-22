Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

BEDU remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

