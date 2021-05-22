Bright Scholar Education’s (BEDU) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Tuesday. 109,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

