Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,565. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $559.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

