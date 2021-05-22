Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,277.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,982.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

