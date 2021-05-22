Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.