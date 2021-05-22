Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,714. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

