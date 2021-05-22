Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,013,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.