Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,166,000. Match Group accounts for about 3.1% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Match Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,021. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,545,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

