Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Laura Matlin Sells 1,369 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.27. 595,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.02 and a 1-year high of $167.54.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 118,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.