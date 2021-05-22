Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.53. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 2,780,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,758. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

