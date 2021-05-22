Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,862. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $49.30. 721,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,785. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 149.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

