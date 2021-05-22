Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.28) and the highest is $0.70. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 297,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.