Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $2.95. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.17. 705,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.48. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $781,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $13,611,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

