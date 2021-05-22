Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Post $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.83. 55,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

