Brokerages Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hyliion by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after buying an additional 1,690,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $8,240,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.02. 2,882,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,411. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.