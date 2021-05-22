Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $43.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.82 million to $44.00 million. Transcat posted sales of $38.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $183.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $195.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. 65,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

