Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.08. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. 496,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

