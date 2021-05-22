Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.84 EPS

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.08. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. 496,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.