Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) PT at $35.20

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

COWN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.91. 539,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cowen has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 112,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

