Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $95.72

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.72.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $90.53. 3,723,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,625. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $50,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

