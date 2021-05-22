Brokerages Set Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Price Target at $10.00

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XCUR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 682,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,560. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

