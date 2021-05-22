Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $13.89

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 4,280,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,894. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $5,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Horizon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

