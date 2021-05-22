Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT at $14.10

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 20.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 403,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 233,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 783.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,353. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

