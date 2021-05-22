Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $31.90

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 4,480,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,084. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

