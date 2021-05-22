Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target at $10.00

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 1,234,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

