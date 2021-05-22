Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Target Price at $6.30

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get MannKind alerts:

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 2,091,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.