Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) PT at $24.86

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OUT stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 832,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 423,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

