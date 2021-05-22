Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT at $10.82

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.